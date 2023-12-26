WATCH: Koyta Gang Resurfaces In Pune, Vandalises 30-35 Vehicles In Midnight Rampage In Yerwada; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Koyta Gang Resurfaces In Pune, Vandalises 30-35 Vehicles In Midnight Rampage In Yerwada |

In what can be termed as a resurgence of the Koyta Gang in Pune, a group of individuals wreaked havoc in the quiet midnight hours in the Yerwada area on Tuesday. The gang armed with Koyta (machets), targeted the Lakshmi Nagar area, leaving destruction in its wake by vandalising 30 to 35 vehicles.

The incident took a frightening turn as the gang, undeterred by the presence of protesting residents, subjected them to abuse.

Responding swiftly to the distressing scene, the police were alerted and promptly arrived at the location. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Yerawada police station in connection with the incident.

This incident is just one in a series of acts of terror that have been plaguing the city over the past few months. The root cause appears to be disputes over supremacy among gangs, with youths engaging in the destructive act of vandalising vehicles. Authorities are working to address the escalating situation and bring those responsible to justice.

Yesterday night, a gang wielding koytas vandalised about 20 -25 vehicles in Yerwada. This incident spread panic in the area. A case has been registered at Yerwada Police Station.pic.twitter.com/iM3bgkownB — Pune City Life (@PuneCityLife) December 26, 2023

Residents speak up

One of the residents, Rajesh Kumar said, "It was a horrifying experience to see our peaceful neighbourhood disrupted in the middle of the night. The gang's actions were reckless and caused a lot of distress."

One local resident said, "I never expected something like this to happen here. My car was vandalised, and it's disheartening to see the disregard for people's property. We need more security measures in place."

Anjali Sharma said, "The safety of our children is at risk with such incidents occurring. The authorities must take swift action and ensure our community is secure for everyone, especially the younger residents."

Suresh Patel said, "Business is already tough with the ongoing situation, and now this vandalism adds another layer of concern. We hope the police investigation brings justice and restores a sense of security."

Priya Singh said, "Acts of terror have no place in our city. We must come together as a community to support each other and work with the authorities to prevent such incidents from happening again. Unity is our strength."

DCP Shashikant Borate stated that four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident, during which they vandalized vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The case is currently under investigation.