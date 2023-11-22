Pune Police Intensify Actions In Response To 'Koyta Gang' Revival |

The Pune police are ramping up efforts to curb crime in the city by implementing continuous CCTV surveillance, round-the-clock patrols, and checkpoints, especially as the notorious 'Koyta Gang' has resumed its troubling activities.

In a recent incident, quick action was taken after receiving information about two individuals seen wandering the city with sickles, later identified as PMC employees. This prompted the police to recommend that PMC employees engaged in official duties carry identification cards and wear the official PMC uniform for easier identification.

CCTV cameras at the police commissionerate's control room captured footage of individuals riding a two-wheeler with a sickle, leading to an immediate report to the Alankar police station. Swift investigation resulted in the apprehension of the bike rider and his companion, who were then interrogated.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that these individuals were actually PMC workers from the Erandwane area. Surprisingly, they were found in possession of a sickle meant for tree trimming purposes.

CP Reetesh Kumar emphasised the team's vigilance in responding to citizen complaints and verifying identities. In this instance, it was confirmed that the individuals were PMC officials engaged in legitimate tree-trimming work. As a precautionary measure, PMC employees were advised to carry their PMC IDs and wear their uniforms for easier recognition.