Pune: Indrayani River Pollution Sparks Protests By Social Organisations; See Videos

Amidst rising pollution levels in the Indrayani river at Alandi, the Human Rights Protection Organisation orchestrated a silent protest, symbolised by participants entering the river wearing black bands across their mouths while brandishing placards bearing messages like 'Nadi vachva, jeevan vachva' and 'Aaj jal hai toh kal hum hai'.

The objective was to highlight the critical pollution crisis and demand punitive action against entities responsible for releasing chemical-laden effluents into the river.

Alandi, the place of Sant Dnyaneshwar's samadhi, draws pilgrims from across Maharashtra who bathe in the Indrayani river. However, the current state of the river is dire, marked by toxic foam due to rampant chemical discharge.

The protestors emphasised that the health of millions, particularly the warkaris, is jeopardised. The protest aimed to stir the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Alandi Municipal Council into immediate action.

Earlier this month, environmentalists directly petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the river's contamination. They accused the PCMC's environment department of complicity and urged legal ramifications against those accountable, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

These environmentalists also corresponded with Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and the Urban Development Department.