Pune: Man Arrested In Connection With Murder By Drowning In Uruli Devachi | Representative image

A shocking incident involving the drowning and subsequent death of a 50-year-old man unfolded within the jurisdiction of Loni Kalbhor Police Station. One arrest has been made in connection with this tragic event, which took place between 12pm to 12:30pm on Monday at Khandoba Mal in the Uruli Devachi village.

The victim, Dada Gyandev Ghule (50) from Khandoba Mal in Uruli Devachi, Haveli, was allegedly assaulted and subsequently drowned in a water tank. Following a complaint filed by Ghule's nephew, Prathamesh Santosh Ghule (19) from Ghule Vasti on Manjri Road, Santosh Rajendra Dhotre (37), a resident in the vicinity, was arrested under IPC 302 and 506.

The altercation between Dhotre, a tenant in Ghule's chawl, and Ghule escalated into a physical confrontation. Dhotre purportedly inflicted severe injuries on Ghule during the fight, following which Ghule was found drowned in a water tank situated in the parking area of the premises.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police swiftly initiated investigations, unearthing evidence that suggested the drowning might have been intentionally staged. Consequently, a murder case was lodged against Dhotre, resulting in his prompt apprehension. Assistant Police Inspector Khairnar is overseeing further investigations into the matter.