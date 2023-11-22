 Pune: Man Arrested In Connection With Murder By Drowning In Uruli Devachi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Man Arrested In Connection With Murder By Drowning In Uruli Devachi

Pune: Man Arrested In Connection With Murder By Drowning In Uruli Devachi

Assistant Police Inspector Khairnar is overseeing further investigations into the matter

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Man Arrested In Connection With Murder By Drowning In Uruli Devachi | Representative image

A shocking incident involving the drowning and subsequent death of a 50-year-old man unfolded within the jurisdiction of Loni Kalbhor Police Station. One arrest has been made in connection with this tragic event, which took place between 12pm to 12:30pm on Monday at Khandoba Mal in the Uruli Devachi village.

The victim, Dada Gyandev Ghule (50) from Khandoba Mal in Uruli Devachi, Haveli, was allegedly assaulted and subsequently drowned in a water tank. Following a complaint filed by Ghule's nephew, Prathamesh Santosh Ghule (19) from Ghule Vasti on Manjri Road, Santosh Rajendra Dhotre (37), a resident in the vicinity, was arrested under IPC 302 and 506.

Read Also
Pune: Indrayani River Pollution Sparks Protests By Social Organisations; See Videos
article-image

The altercation between Dhotre, a tenant in Ghule's chawl, and Ghule escalated into a physical confrontation. Dhotre purportedly inflicted severe injuries on Ghule during the fight, following which Ghule was found drowned in a water tank situated in the parking area of the premises.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police swiftly initiated investigations, unearthing evidence that suggested the drowning might have been intentionally staged. Consequently, a murder case was lodged against Dhotre, resulting in his prompt apprehension. Assistant Police Inspector Khairnar is overseeing further investigations into the matter.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML Nets ₹2 Crore On First Post-Diwali Monday
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Man Arrested In Connection With Murder By Drowning In Uruli Devachi

Pune: Man Arrested In Connection With Murder By Drowning In Uruli Devachi

Pune: Woman Molested By 60-Year-Old Man In Vishrantwadi

Pune: Woman Molested By 60-Year-Old Man In Vishrantwadi

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Ambulance With Harvested Lungs Meets With Road Accident, Swift Action By Medical...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Ambulance With Harvested Lungs Meets With Road Accident, Swift Action By Medical...

Pune: Maharashtra Kesari Sikander Sheikh Sets Sights On Olympic Gold

Pune: Maharashtra Kesari Sikander Sheikh Sets Sights On Olympic Gold

Pune: Indrayani River Pollution Sparks Protests By Social Organisations; See Videos

Pune: Indrayani River Pollution Sparks Protests By Social Organisations; See Videos