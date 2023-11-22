 Pune: PMPML Nets ₹2 Crore On First Post-Diwali Monday
This achievement was attributed to a considerable surge in commuters, employees, and notably, female passengers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Pune: PMPML Nets ₹2 Crore On First Post-Diwali Monday | Twitter/@AnirudhaKurhad2

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) witnessed a noteworthy milestone on November 20, the first Monday after Diwali, as it amassed over ₹2 crore in revenue. This achievement was attributed to a considerable surge in commuters, employees, and notably, female passengers.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the transport body said, "On 20th November 2023, PMPML achieved a significant milestone by recording a daily revenue of ₹2,06,31,945 with 1698 buses in operation carrying 12,23,087 passengers."

"The achievement stands as a testament to PMPML's unwavering commitment to providing a secure and reliable commuting experience for all passengers," it added.

"This was made possible through diligent efforts to ensure timely bus availability and a concerted dedication displayed by the entire PMPML staff and officials. This accomplishment highlights the collective determination to offer commuters safe and efficient transportation," it further read.

Total revenue generated on November 20: ₹2,06,31,945

Total buses in operation: 1,698

Total passengers using PMPML service: 12,23,087



