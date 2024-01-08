 Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Demands Arrest Of Sassoon's Ex-Dean; Warns Against City Becoming 'Udta Punjab'
Dhangekar, on Monday met Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, has pressed for answers on why the prison administration involved in the case has not been thoroughly investigated.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Kasba Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar on Monday questioned police officials' role in Lalit Patil case and demanded the arrest of the Sassoon hospital dean in the case.

Expressing concern over the potential tarnishing of Pune's reputation, Dhangekar warned against the city becoming a 'Udta Punjab' if cases like Lalit Patil's are not promptly addressed.

While talking to Media after his meeting, Dhangekar raised concern about the ongoing investigation into the Lalit Patil drug mafia case.

'Arrest Dr Sanjeev Thakur'

He said that questions linger as to why the then Dean of Sassoon Hospital, Dr Sanjeev Thakur, identified as guilty in the inquiry committee report, remains unarrested and not listed as a co-accused.

Dhangekar emphasised the need for accountability in law enforcement, urging the police to fulfill their responsibility of protecting the public.

He demanded a thorough investigation into the Lalit Patil case, emphasising the importance of taking action against those responsible.

He asserted that, as people's representatives, they would take to the streets if action against the culprits is not taken.

Dhangekar also highlighted the alarming situation in the Kothrud area of Pune, termed 'Ashant Kothrud' due to increased crime incidents. He pointed out the significance of Kothrud, housing important industrial, social, and educational institutions.

Dhangekar expressed worry about the rising political support for gangsters, particularly those affiliated with the BJP, which has emboldened criminals. He called for a special police campaign to curb crime permanently, addressing the growing trend of youth involvement in criminal activities and creating a deterrent against criminal elements in the area.

