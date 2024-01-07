VIDEO: Wife Of Murdered Gangster Sharad Mohol And BJP Leader Swati Mohol Meets Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Justice |

Two days after murder of gangster Sharad Mohol in Pune, his wife Swati Mohol who had recently joined BJP, met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought justice.

Incidentally, Mohol's wife, Swati, had joined the BJP in April 2023 and was welcomed by state minister Chandrakant Patil into the party fold. Mohol is survived by his wife, a son, mother and brother, and marked his wedding anniversary on Friday, the day he was murdered, shortly before he was planning to visit a nearby temple.

Mohol murdered on Friday

Hailing from a farmer's family, he was earlier the driver of his elder brother and gangster Sandip Mohol, who was shot in 2006 by a rival mafia gang. Later, Mohol took over the gang and avenged his brother's murder by killing gangster Kishore Marne, who was among the suspects in Sandip Mohol's shootout.

On Saturday, two lawyers are among the eight accused persons nabbed in connection with the broad daylight killing of Pune gangster Sharad H. Mohol near his office on Friday afternoon, the police said here on Saturday.

All the accused were produced before a Magistrate's Court, which sent them to police custody, officials said. The accused lawyers have been identified as Ravindra V. Pawar (40) and Sanjay R. Udaan (43), both from Pune district, who have been sent to three-day police custody. The others who were sent to five-day police remand are prime accused Sahil S. Polekar (20) alias Munna, Namdev M. Kangude (35), Chandrakant S. Shelke (22), Vinayak S. Gavankar (20), Vitthal K. Gandhale (34), and Amit M. Kangude (24) alias Agar -- all Pune locals. Polekar was among the trio who shot Mohol at point-blank range near his office-cum-home before fleeing from the spot on motorcycles parked near the crime scene.

Soon after executing the crime, the accused attempted to scoot out of Maharashtra in two vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, but were nabbed late on Friday night from two different locations on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. The shootout that shook Pune took place on Mohol's marriage anniversary at Pandurang Wadi in the Sutardara area of Kothrud on Friday at around 1.15 p.m. Several CCTV clips that emerged on Saturday showed how Mohol (40) after having lunch with his associates stepped out of his office when three of the guests suddenly whipped out country-made pistols and fired at him in a narrow lane. An aide of Mohol standing nearby displayed the presence of mind to run towards one of the shooters and even tried to catch him, but all of them managed to escape.

Then, the aide and another person rushed a profusely-bleeding Mohol to the nearby Sahyadri Hospital, but it was all over within a matter of seconds. The police said that of the four rounds fired, Mohol took three bullets, two on the right shoulder and one on the chest that zipped through the heart, leading to his death.

(With inputs from IANS)