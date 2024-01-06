Pune News: CCTV Footage Of Gangster Sharad Mohol's Murder Goes Viral - Watch Video | Video Screengrab

Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead on Friday in Pune's Kothrud area by members of his own gang. The CCTV footage capturing the incident has swiftly circulated on social media. The video shows two assailants firing at Mohol from close range as he strolled down a lane. Subsequently, they fled the scene, leaving Mohol injured on the ground. Passersby quickly came to his aid, offering immediate assistance.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended eight suspects from a vehicle along Pune-Satara road and three pistols, three magazines and five rounds have been seized from them.

Mohol had several cases including those of murder and dacoity registered against him. He was an accused in the case related to the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail here, but was acquitted.

A dispute over land and money within his gang is suspected to have led to his killing, a police official said.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was not a gang war as Mohol was killed by his own associates.

"As our government knows how to deal with such notorious elements, no one dares to get involved in a gang war," he said.

Nine teams have been formed as part of the probe, the police official informed.