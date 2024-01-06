Pune News: BJP MLA Sunil Kamble Booked For Manhandling On-Duty Constable - Watch Video

VIDEO: BJP MLA Sunil Kamble Slaps On-Duty Police Officer And NCP Worker At Pune Event; Opposition Fumes |

Sunil Kamble, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Pune Cantonment constituency, was booked Friday night for manhandling an on-duty constable at a public event at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, police said.

The incident allegedly happened at an event on Friday which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Medical Education Minister Hassan Mushrif, and MP Sunil Tatkare, among others. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

WATCH | #BJP MLA Sunil Kamble Slaps Police Official, Assaults #NCP Leader Jitendra Satav At Inauguration Of Transgender Ward At Sassoon Hospital#Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/TOYxxuNycw — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 5, 2024

In the video, Kamble is seen climbing down from the stage and slipping from the stairs. He purportedly looks at the constable standing near the stairs angrily and slaps him with the left hand inviting protest from the constable.

The constable is attached with the Bundgarden Police Station.

Besides, Jitendra Satav, an office bearer of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also accused Kamble of hitting him during the event.

Satav submitted a complaint with Bundgarden Police Station, with senior inspector Santosh Patil confirming receipt of the former's application and said it was being looked into.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA has denied all the allegations. He said, "I did not assault anyone. I was coming down the steps when someone came in the way. I pushed him and went ahead." He also said he did not know who Satav was and there was no question of assaulting him.