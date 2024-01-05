 Pune Shocker: Househelp, 56, Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Stealing ₹2,000 In Sinhagad Road Area
The investigation is under the oversight of Police Inspector Jayant Rajurkar

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
A househelp was beaten to death on suspicion of theft in the Sinhagad Road area, police said on Friday. They have since apprehended the accused involved in the case.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the accused suspected his househelp of stealing ₹2,000 from his residence.

The police identified the deceased as Sandeep Rajaram Patil (56), a resident of Hingane, Sinhagad Road. The accused, Prasad Gopal Karekar (36) from Vadgaon Budruk, Sinhagad Road, was taken into custody.

As per the police, "Karekar suspected Patil of theft, leading to a confrontation between them. Verbal abuse escalated into a physical assault, resulting in severe injuries to the deceased. Despite being hospitalised, he couldn't survive."

During the investigation, it was discovered that Patil was brutally beaten with lathis. Consequently, Karekar was charged with murder, leading to his arrest. The investigation is under the oversight of Police Inspector Jayant Rajurkar.

Rajurkar commented, "The deceased worked in the accused's househelp. The accused confronted him about the missing money, but upon denial, the accused resorted to physical violence that led to the death of the victim. A case has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder).

