 Pune Leads Maharashtra With Alarming Surge In COVID-19: Records Highest 91 Cases Of JN.1 Variant
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Leads Maharashtra With Alarming Surge In COVID-19: Records Highest 91 Cases Of JN.1 Variant

Pune Leads Maharashtra With Alarming Surge In COVID-19: Records Highest 91 Cases Of JN.1 Variant

JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) which is under intense scientific scrutiny. As of December 16, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 7,344 cases of COVID-19 JN.1 subvariant from 41 countries, whereas 145 cases of JN.1 subvariant were reported in India till December 28, as per official sources.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Pune Leads Maharashtra With Alarming Surge In COVID-19: Records Highest 91 Cases Of JN.1 Variant | File

Pune district in Maharashtra has reported the highest number of JN.1 Covid infections in the state, with 91 cases, according to a health department official. The state currently has 914 active cases, with the JN.1 variant tally reaching 110.

As per the official statement released on Thursday, Maharashtra has identified 110 cases of the JN.1 infection, a sub-variant of the Omicron strain from 12 districts. Of these, Pune district tops the list with 91 cases, followed by 5 in Thane, 3 in Beed, and 2 in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. All other districts have reported JN.1 infection cases in single digits.

Read Also
New Year 2024: Will Pune Police Utilise Breath Analysers This Year Amidst Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns?
article-image

171 COVID-19 cases in State

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 171 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, with fatalities reported in Solapur and Kolhapur. Mumbai reported 32 cases, followed by 16 each in Thane city and Navi Mumbai.

A total of 531,342 tests were conducted on January 3, according to the official report by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Both central and state governments are closely monitoring the new Omicron subvariant JN.1.

JN.1 is classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is under intense scientific scrutiny. As of December 16, WHO reported 7,344 cases of the JN.1 subvariant from 41 countries, with India reporting 145 cases by December 28, as per official sources.

Despite being a distinct variant from its parent lineage BA.2.86, WHO emphasizes that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

Read Also
From reporting first COVID-19 case in Maharashtra to being one of vaccine hubs: How Pune remained in...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Shocker: Househelp, 56, Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Stealing ₹2,000 In Sinhagad Road Area

Pune Shocker: Househelp, 56, Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Stealing ₹2,000 In Sinhagad Road Area

Nashik: Two Victims Of Indiranagar Gas Explosion Succumb To Injuries

Nashik: Two Victims Of Indiranagar Gas Explosion Succumb To Injuries

Pune: Manmohan Desai's 'Kismat' Now In NFDC-NFAI Collection

Pune: Manmohan Desai's 'Kismat' Now In NFDC-NFAI Collection

Pune: Notorious Gangster Sharad Mohol Shot At In Kothrud; Admitted To Hospital

Pune: Notorious Gangster Sharad Mohol Shot At In Kothrud; Admitted To Hospital

Viman Nagar Women Express Alarm Over Eve-Teasing & Public Drinking Incidents: 'We Are Hesitant To...

Viman Nagar Women Express Alarm Over Eve-Teasing & Public Drinking Incidents: 'We Are Hesitant To...