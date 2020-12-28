From reporting first COVID-19 case in Maharashtra to being one of vaccine hubs: How Pune remained in focus during pandemic

From earning the dubious distinction of reporting the first coronavirus positive case in Maharashtra in March this year to being the headquarter of one of the country's leading manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine, Pune has remained at the centre-stage of the pandemic.

During the nine difficult months, the pandemic forced the city, like several other places in India, to witness a large-scale exodus of migrant workers, indefinite closure of educational institutes and financial impact on people's lives.

The district has so far reported over 8,700 deaths due to the virus. However, during this tough time, people from different walks of life, including healthcare, administration and police department, not only experienced the severity of the pandemic from close quarters but also took it head-on.

On March 9, a couple from Pune, who was part of a group that returned to the city from Dubai, tested COVID-19 positive. They were the first in the state to be found infected.

Their daughter and a cab driver, who had ferried the family from Mumbai to Pune on March 1, also tested positive.

"Being the first in the state to test positive was a big shock to us. But at the hospital, we completed our isolation period along with other patients and returned home," the 51-year-old man said.

"When we came back home, we were given a warm welcome," he said.

"Months after our discharge, I volunteered and donated my plasma. I was very happy to know later that two patients from the Sassoon General Hospital recovered with the help of the plasma donated by me," he said.

"COVID-19 changed our lives drastically. The pandemic has taught a lesson that we should adopt a a healthy lifestyle. I hope that in the New Year, we will get a vaccine and everything will be normal again," he said.

Although the first COVID-19 patient in the state was found in Pune, the city also helped the country in tackling the pandemic as the National Institute of Virology (NIV) here was the first laboratory to test the samples of people.

In the initial stage, the NIV not only tested samples, but also provided guidance and support to the associate labs in the country. The researchers and scientists, while working round the clock, had brought down the testing period of the swab samples to four to five hours from around 12-14 hours.

Currently, the institute is one of the few designated laboratories in the country, where genome sequencing of samples of COVID-19 positive people who had returned from the UK is being done to check if the strain found in the samples is similar to the new strain found in the UK.