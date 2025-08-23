Mumbai Fraud Case: 74-Year-Old Woman With Memory Loss Cheated Of Properties, Gold And Savings Worth ₹2.26 Crore By Neighbours; Case Registered

In a major fraud case, Meghwadi police filed an FIR on August 18 against Tanaji Shilimkar and his son Kushal for allegedly defrauding multiple people of Rs72 lakh by promising jobs through the Chief Minister’s quota. | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a deeply disturbing case of fraud, a 74-year-old woman suffering from memory loss and poor vision was allegedly exploited by her neighbours who conspired to gain control over her assets including high-value real estate properties in Virar, CBD Belapur, and Thane and siphoned off cash, pension funds, bank savings, and gold ornaments collectively worth over Rs 2.26 crore.

Victim Targeted Under Pretext of Help

The victim, Jayashree Narayan Chavan, a retired unmarried woman living alone in Kaleshwar Society, Nehru Nagar, Kurla (East), is said to have been targeted by her neighbours under the pretext of helping her. The accused, Kadir Farooq Solanki, 22, Jalaluddin Rafiq Shaikh, 42, Akbar Saudagar, 45, and Advocate Yash Bhandare,35, are suspected of conspiring to gain her trust and then illegally transferring her assets and bank funds into their control.

Complaint Filed by Cousin

According to a complaint filed by Aparna Ninad Warekar, 49, Jayashree’s cousin from Mahalaxmi, the victim and her late sister Ashalata Chavan had worked in reputable positions and had jointly acquired several immovable properties. After Ashalata passed away in 2018 due to schizophrenia, Jayashree lived alone in their Kurla home.

Fraud Discovered During Family Visit

The fraud came to light after Aparna visited Jayashree on December 18, 2024, she found her in a pitiable condition, unaware of her surroundings, with severely impaired vision and memory loss. Aparna also discovered that valuables, including jewelry had gone missing from the home. Also found evidence of fraudulent property sales, and suspicious documents.

She later admitted Jayashree to a hospital where her condition improved, and subsequent questioning and investigations revealed the extent of the scam. A deeper investigation led to the discovery of documents revealing the suspicious sale of properties at throwaway prices.

Shock Over Property Sales at Throwaway Prices

One major instance included the sale of a Virar flat, originally belonging to Ashalata, to Jalaluddin Shaikh for only Rs 9 lakh. The flat was later sold by Shaikh and others for just Rs 12 lakh, despite a market value of around Rs 30 lakh.

In another instance, a row house in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, worth Rs 75 lakh, was sold by Kadir Solanki as Jayashree’s legal power of attorney to Pooja and Santosh Walnuskar for just Rs 22 lakh. Solanki had allegedly obtained Jayashree’s signature by falsely claiming it was needed for a passport application for a Dubai trip.

Forgery and Bank Fraud

Solanki is also accused of registering his mobile number to Jayashree’s bank account, conducting multiple UPI transactions, and forging signatures on checks from the late Ashalata’s bank account to transfer money into accounts controlled by him.

Total Fraud Exceeds ₹2.26 Crore

The total fraud uncovered Rs 2.26 crore so far includes, Immovable properties worth Rs 1.55 crore, Bank withdrawals and pension funds totaling Rs 65 lakh, Gold ornaments and silver valued at Rs 6.87 lakh.

Police Launch Investigation

The Nehru Nagar Police have registered an FIR and launched a detailed investigation. Legal documents, sale deeds, and forged powers of attorney have been seized for forensic review. Police confirmed that the fraudulent activities involved not just theft and cheating, but also impersonation and document forgery.

1. Flat in New Parth Co-operative Housing Society, Vartak Road, Virar (West)

Owner: Originally in the name of Jayashree's late sister, Ashalata Chavan

Fraudster: Jalaluddin Rafiq Shaikh forged a legal heir certificate via Vasai Court using a false affidavit. Purchase by Shaikh for just Rs9 lakh, later resold with forged support.

Buyers: Khushabu Bhandari and Neelam Bhandari

Sold for: Rs 12 lakh

Actual market value: Rs 30 lakh

2. Row House in Artist Village, Sector 8,

CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai,

Owner: Jayashree Chavan (fraudulently signed power of attorney)

Sold by: Kadir Solanki, claiming Jayashree needed a passport for Dubai travel and got her signature deceptively.

Buyers: Pooja Walnuskar and Santosh Walnuskar

Sold for: Rs 22 lakh

Market value: Rs 75 lakh

3. Shop Space in Ramchandra Nagar No. 2, Kamgar Nagar, Hospital Road, Thane (W).

Owner: Jayashree’s Sister Pramila Chavan

Sold by: Kadir Solanki using forged documents via notary

Buyer: Shiva Hanumanta Gudpas (deceased)

Sold for: Rs 40 lakh

Market value: Rs 50 lakh

Financial & Asset Fraud:

Kadir Solanki allegedly registered his mobile number on Jayashree’s bank account and made multiple UPI transactions. He also forged cheques from Ashalata’s bank account to divert funds into his own and Jayashree’s accounts.