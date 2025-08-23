Bombay HC Grants Bail To BJP Leader In ₹11 Crore Money Laundering Case; Cites Documentary Evidence Already Secured

Bombay High Court grants bail to BJP leader Digambar Agawane in ₹11 crore money laundering case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to BJP leader Digambar Rohidas Agawane, from Satara’s Phaltan, in an alleged Rs 11 crore money laundering case. Agawane, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 6, 2024, had been in custody since then. He also faces 21 other cases registered with local police.

Case Linked to Fraudulent Loans and Property Deals

The case stems from a complaint filed by the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Unit-II under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, linked to allegations of fraudulent loans and property transactions.

According to the ED, Agawane, due to a poor credit rating, used the names of two associates, Ranjit Dhumal and Pranay Matkar, to float M/s JD Chemical & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd and obtain loans. The agency alleged he purchased land in Phaltan through the company and diverted funds.

Bail Granted After Special Court Rejection

Agawane approached the HC seeking bail through senior advocate Sudeep Pasbola and advocate Ujjwalkumar Chavhan, after his bail plea was rejected by the special court.

HC Notes Evidence Is Documentary in Nature

While granting bail, Justice Amit Borkar noted that the investigation was complete and the charge sheet had been filed. The court observed that the ED’s case rested largely on documentary evidence — bank statements, loan agreements, registered deeds, and valuation reports — all secured with the agency.

Court Calls Risk of Tampering ‘Imaginary’

“All these papers are already taken into custody by the Directorate of Enforcement. Such documents cannot be easily destroyed or altered now. Hence, the chance of the accused interfering with this kind of evidence is more imaginary than real,” the judge said in a detailed 45-page order.

Property Valuation and Mortgage Issues to Be Tested at Trial

The court further said that issues such as valuation of properties and allegations of double mortgage would require expert scrutiny during trial. It also took note of the defence claim that some FIRs were belated and retaliatory.

Strict Bail Conditions Imposed

The court also recorded that mortgaged properties were valued higher than the loans, and banks had initiated recovery under SARFAESI, reducing risk of loss. Stressing on the constitutional guarantee of liberty, it said strict conditions could mitigate concerns of absconding or influencing witnesses.

Bond of ₹5 Lakh, Passport Surrendered

Agawane has been ordered to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh. Conditions include not leaving India without permission, surrendering his passport, avoiding contact with witnesses, and not alienating any identified property without court nod. Any breach could lead to cancellation of bail.