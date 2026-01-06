Palghar News: MBVV Crime Branch Busts International Online Trading Fraud Racket; 7 Arrested, Losses Exceed ₹200 Crore

MBVV Crime Branch uncovers an international cyber fraud racket involving fake Forex and Gold trading scams | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 06: The Crime Branch, Unit–4 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police (MBVV) Commissionerate has successfully busted an international cyber fraud racket that duped hundreds of people by luring them into fake online Forex and Gold trading schemes through matrimonial and social media platforms.

Victims lured through fake investment promises

According to the police, the accused used matrimonial websites and social media to establish contact with victims, gain their trust and persuade them to invest money in online Forex and Gold trading by promising high returns. Victims were directed to bogus trading websites and asked to deposit money into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Crime Branch raid leads to arrests

Based on confidential information, the police conducted a raid on November 12, 2025, between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm at Shiv Sai Residency Lodging and Boarding, located on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway within Naigaon police station limits.

During the raid, five accused — Roshankumar Sitharama Shetty, Sabir Mohammad Khan, Sanad Sanjeev Das, Rahul Kumar alias Kailash Rakesh Kumar and Amir Karam Sher Khan — were caught while allegedly receiving proceeds of online fraud in their bank accounts and facilitating other accounts for illegal transactions. Additionally, Abhishek Anil Narkar alias Gopal and Mohammad Rashid Fakir Mohammad Baloch alias Lucky were also arrested.

Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

A case was registered at Naigaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Investigation transferred to Crime Branch

Considering the wide scope of the crime, the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch, Unit–4. All the seven arrested accused are currently in judicial custody.

Links to dozens of similar fraud cases

During investigation, it was revealed that the gang cheated victims of crores of rupees by sending fake website links and diverting funds through multiple bank accounts.

Further scrutiny of the seized bank accounts led to the detection of as many as 51 similar cyber fraud cases registered across different police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Karnataka, Pune, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Bengaluru, Telangana and West Bengal.

Racket operated from abroad

Police investigations have revealed that some wanted accused were operating the racket from outside India. So far, it has emerged that citizens from various parts of the country have been cheated of more than ₹200 crore.

Further investigation in the case is underway by Crime Branch Unit–4.

