Bombay HC Directs IB Ministry To Hear Filmmakers Of ‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’ Before Extending Suspension

Bombay High Court hearing on the suspension of Marathi film ‘Khalid ka Shivaji’ | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has refused to grant urgent relief to makers of Marathi film ‘Khalid ka Shivaji’ but asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (IB ministry) not to extend the suspension without granting a hearing to the film makers.

Court Orders Minimum Notice Before Any Action

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, August 21, while hearing More’s plea, said the ministry must give him at least a week’s notice before any further action.

Filmmaker to Be Heard Before Decision

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the ministry, assured the court that the filmmaker would be informed and heard before any extension. The court also asked the ministry to decide on any representation by the petitioner before the current suspension ends.

National Award-Winning Director Challenges Suspension

More, a National Award-winning director, approached the HC challenging the August 7 order suspending the CBFC certificate for the film just a day before its scheduled release. He has termed the action “arbitrary, illegal and politically motivated,” claiming it violates his constitutional right to free speech.

Film Highlights a Young Muslim Inspired by Shivaji

The petition states the film, about a young Muslim boy inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was cleared by the CBFC on November 12, 2024, after suggested edits. It had official backing from the Maharashtra government and was selected for festivals including Cannes 2025.

Suspension Triggered by Controversial Trailer

Trouble began after the trailer’s release, when right-wing groups alleged that the film distorted history by depicting Shivaji as “secular” and highlighting a significant Muslim presence in his army.

According to the plea, the Ministry issued a notice under Section 6(2) of the Cinematograph Act on August 7 with “less than an hour’s notice” and, by 7 PM the same day, suspended the certificate for a month citing “public interest and potential law and order issues.” The order was later published in the official gazette on August 20.

HC Notes Violation of Natural Justice

More contends the suspension was issued without proper hearing and in violation of natural justice. “The notice was issued less than an hour before the hearing, depriving the Petitioner of a meaningful opportunity to prepare,” the plea says. It also calls the order “vague and unsupported by evidence,” noting even the police presented no report of possible unrest. The HC will hear the matter on September 22.