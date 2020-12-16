From drive-in theatre to reduced traffic – Things that happened in Pune in 2020

2020 has changed everything. ... The past six months have contained so many developments everywhere. And ‘the Oxford of the East’ did not escape the list. From the newly opened drive-in theatre to reduced traffic congestion – there are several things which happened in Pune in this year.
Here are 5 things that happened in 2020 in Pune.
Drive-in Theatre was opened
With new restrictions followed by COVID-19 pandemic, theatres and auditoriums were shut at several places. However, social media was flooded with photos from drive-in theatres from across the world. Now, Pune has joined the list of the cities with the drive-in theatres. Sunset Cinema Club - a chain of open-air cinemas in India is now playing in Pune along with Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Dehradun & Kochi. Wouldn't you rather be here on a weekend than at a crowded club?
Fewer traffic jams
In addition to its hills, chai taparis and famous collages, Pune is also known for the traffic jams which halt the city. However, due to lockdown, students and IT workers went to their hometowns. While many public facilities were not allowed open, companies also asked their employees to work from home. This led to a reduction in traffic in the city. Although it resumed after re-open, it is definitely not like earlier days.
Flyovers near University and E Square were demolished
The flyover at the Pune University Chowk and E-Square Chowk became history as they were finally demolished in July by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). they were demolished for the purpose of Metro line in between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.
The first black box theatre was opened
A black box theatre is a simple performance space that varies in size and is usually a square room with black walls and a flat floor. The simplicity of the space is used to create a flexible stage and audience interaction. The black box is a relatively recent innovation in theatre and came from the west to India. One such theatre - The Box - was opened in Pune recently in Karve Nagar. It is the brainchild of Pune-based theatre practitioners Pradeep Vaidya and Rupali Bhave.
Indian Bison which had entered Pune died
The recent death of Endangered Indian Bison which has entered a housing society in Pune shocked many. A gaur (Indian bison) strayed into a residential area in Pune’s Kothrud, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team. The gaur, also called as the Indian bison has been listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List since 1986. After the death, Divisional Conservator of Forests Rahul Patil had said that the animal may have died because of stress or rise in the body temperature, but they are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the death. The incident had angered several environmentalist and netizens.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)