Pune: Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav arrested for assaulting couple in road rage incident

Former MLA from Aurangabad district, Harshvardhan Jadhav, was arrested in Pune on Tuesday on the charge of attempt to murder after he allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man in a road rage incident in the Aundh area on Monday.

According to reports, Jadhav, along with his colleague Isha Jha, were booked under sections 307(attempt to murder), 325, 323, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.

The alleged incident took place in the Aundh area of the city on Monday evening when the victim was riding a motorcycle and his wife sitting pillion.