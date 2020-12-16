Pune: Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav arrested for assaulting couple in road rage incident

Former MLA from Aurangabad district, Harshvardhan Jadhav, was arrested in Pune on Tuesday on the charge of attempt to murder after he allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man in a road rage incident in the Aundh area on Monday.
According to reports, Jadhav, along with his colleague Isha Jha, were booked under sections 307(attempt to murder), 325, 323, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.
The alleged incident took place in the Aundh area of the city on Monday evening when the victim was riding a motorcycle and his wife sitting pillion.
While the couple was passing by, Jadhav suddenly opened the door of his car, which allegedly hit the couple’s motorcycle. When the couple confronted Jadhav for not being watchful, the former MLA was infuriated. Jadhav got out of his car and allegedly got into an argument with the couple.
According to the FIR filed by the couple's son, the elderly man was punched and kicked by Jadhav. The couple, identified as Ajay Chaddha (55) and Mamta Chadha (48), is currently being treated in a hospital.
Harshvardhan Jadhav was the MLA from the Kannad constituency of Aurangabad district and he had contested the Lok Sabha election from Aurangabad. He lost the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)