Watch Video: Endangered Indian Bison strays into Pune's Kothrud area, dies after rescue

Pune: A gaur (Indian bison) strayed into a residential area in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team, officials said.

Divisional Conservator of Forests Rahul Patil said the animal may have died because of stress or rise in the body temperature, but they are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

The gaur, also called as the Indian bison, has been listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List since 1986.

Around 7.30 am, some locals spotted the animal in Mahatma residential society in the plush Kothrud area here and alerted the forest department, he said.

Prima facie, the animal was suspected to have ventured into the residential society from Mulshi forest area located nearby, Patil said.

