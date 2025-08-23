Mumbai Event Brings Together Diverse Faiths To Discuss Universal Teachings Of Peace |

Mumbai: Consort with all religions with amity and concord, with friendship and civility: this principle of the Baha'i religion was the overwhelming message at the interfaith meeting organised in Mumbai on Saturday by the Inter Religious Solidarity Counsel (IRSC).

About The Meet

The meet at the Bahai Centre brought together speakers from various faiths who discussed the universal teachings of peace in world religions. The IRSC is a group of community leaders who promote interfaith understanding and solidarity, seeking a more peaceful and harmonious world.

Among those who participated in the meeting were Prabhu Keshav Chandra Das from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON); Ranjit Singh, a Baha’i, Father Gilbert D’Lima who represented Christianity, Bhante Bodhi’s Bodhisheel Mahathero, and Irfan Engineer, who spoke about Islam.

The event began with a kirtan from ISKCON, setting the tone for a spiritually enriching experience. The meeting was moderated by Seema Indorewala who explained the Bahai writings, quoting: "If the thought of war occupies your mind, how can the thought of peace possibly dwell within you?"

The speakers emphasised that despite differences, humanity is one family, and that peace can be achieved through the elimination of prejudices, the establishment of a world federation of governments, and the principle of independent investigation of truth. This Bahai principle encourages individuals to seek knowledge and understanding through their own investigation, free from blind imitation and prejudice, speakers said.

At a question-and-answer session later, the speakers and the audience engaged in a discussion on the shared values and principles of different faiths. The speakers concluded with a powerful message of unity and cooperation, echoing the Bahai principle: "Consort with all religions with amity and concord, with friendship and civility."