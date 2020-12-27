Pune Metro is hiring for Engineers, Technicians and other posts - How to apply at mahametro.org/Career.aspx

MAHA-Metro is recruiting for the supervisory and non-supervisory posts for Operation and Maintenance (O & M) department of Pune Metro Rail Project on regular basis.

How to apply:

1. Candidates are required to apply online through website MAHA-Metro www.punemetrorail.org only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

2. Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID. It should be kept active during the entire period of this recruitment process. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID before applying online. Under no circumstances, he/she should share/mention e-mail ID and its login password to/of any other person.

3. To access the online application, firstly candidates are required to visit MAHA-Metros website www.punemetrorail.org and click on the link “Career”. Thereafter, he/she may open the desired recruitment notification for which online application to be filled.

4. He/she is required to read the entire vacancy notification and its instructions carefully to make him/ her familiar with the eligibility, age criteria, other conditions, norms of the desired post and all related information, instructions of this recruitment process.

5. Candidates shall apply online by going to sub link titled as “Apply Online” and follow the instructions given therein carefully for Online Registration.

6. The Online registration shall remain active from 10.00 Hrs. of 14/12/2020 to 23.59 Hrs. of 21/01/2021 only. In order to avoid last minute rush and inconvenience, the candidates are advised to apply sufficiently before the closing time and date of online application process. MAHA-METRO, Pune will not be responsible for any network problems/interruptions in the submission of online applications due to any reasons whatsoever or any other problem arises at candidate’s end, during the entire period of submission of online application on website of MAHA-METRO.

7. Candidates registering himself/herself by providing/entering requisite details on online registration form, he / she shall get a Login ID and Password on Mobile No. and Email ID provided by applicant/candidate in online registration form.

8. Thereafter Candidate required to login again with the received Login ID and Password and proceed with fill the online application form.

9. Candidate /applicant shall select the post applied and fill in the requisite details in the online application form.

10. All the fields in the online application form should be filled up carefully. After filling all required information by candidate/applicant, a pre-view of the filled application can be generated before submitting the application, and candidate can be edit the information. After submission of the application, no modification will be permitted.

11. Candidates need NOT send printouts of application or Certificates or copies to Pune MAHA-Metro by post. If at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, it is found that any information furnished by the candidate in his/her application is false/incorrect or the candidate has suppressed any relevant information or the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post(s), his/her candidature will be rejected forthwith.

Important Dates:

Start date: 14/12/2020 from 10.00 hrs

Fees to be paid between 14/12/2020 to 21/01/2021

Last Date for Registration of On-Line Application: 21/01/2021 till 23.59 hrs

Click here for more details.