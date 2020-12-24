EY to hire 9,000 professionals in 2021 in various technology role

Global professional services organisation Ernst & Young Services on Thursday said it will hire about 9,000 new workforces in India in 2021, in various technology roles across all member firms.

These hires will be from the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) background and in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, analytics and other emerging technologies, EY said in a statement.

"Today, our clients, both in government and private businesses, are embarking on technology-led transformation and we are supporting them in this journey. With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year," EY India Partner and Consulting Practice Leader Rohan Sachdev said.

EY in India has over 50,000 people working in all member firms including global delivery centers.

Currently, 36 per cent of all EY India employees are from the STEM background.

"We are developing a broader range of new digital proprietary tools and solutions which we are looking to take to scale across organisations and geographies.

"We are using our sector knowledge to deliver tailored digital solutions and services to support our clients' transformation plans and leveraging the managed services model to help them navigate the volatility. Our people remain at the center of our strategy to meet the growing demands of our clients," EY India Partner and Technology Consulting Leader Mahesh Makhija added.