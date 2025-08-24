 IPO Calendar: 10 Companies To Raise ₹1,200 Crore, Vikran Engineering Leads The Pack
IPO Calendar: 10 Companies To Raise ₹1,200 Crore, Vikran Engineering Leads The Pack

This week, 10 IPOs worth nearly Rs 1,200 crore will hit the market. Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare are the biggest offerings, while SME IPOs will keep the momentum strong.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Busy week for IPO investors. |

Mumbai: The primary market is heading into another hectic week with 10 companies launching their IPOs. Together, they aim to raise nearly Rs1,190 crore. The wave of fundraising shows the strong confidence of companies in current investor demand.

Biggest issue – Vikran Engineering

The largest IPO this week is by Vikran Engineering, worth Rs 772 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 92–97 per share. The issue will open on August 26 and close on August 29. The company, which works in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), will use the money for working capital and general business needs.

Anlon Healthcare in focus

Another big IPO comes from Anlon Healthcare, which plans to raise Rs 121 crore. Its price band is Rs 86–91 per share. The issue will also run between August 26 and August 29.

SME IPO rush

The SME segment will see many smaller IPOs:

Globtier Infotech (Rs 31 crore) and NIS Management (Rs 60 crore) will open on August 25 and close on August 28.

On August 26, three more IPOs will open – Current Infraprojects (Rs 41.8 crore), Sattva Engineering Construction (Rs 35.4 crore), along with Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare. All will close on August 29.

On August 28, Oval Projects Engineering will launch its issue.

On August 29, three IPOs will open – Sugs Lloyd (Rs 85.7 crore), Snehaa Organics (Rs 32.7 crore) and Abril Paper Tech (Rs 13.4 crore). These will close on September 2.

Market view

Experts say that while institutional demand remains strong, the bunching of so many IPOs could test retail investors’ liquidity. All eyes will be on the performance of Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare, the two mainboard issues.

