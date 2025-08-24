Airtel Network Down Again, Users In Bengaluru & Other Cities Affected

Days after a major network outage, Airtel is facing another problem with its services. | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bengaluru: Days after a major network outage, Airtel is facing another problem with its services. Users in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and some other cities reported that their mobile network was not working properly.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks problems with apps and networks, complaints about Airtel went up sharply around 12:11 PM. At that time, the site recorded 6,815 reports from users about the network being down.

Many users took to social media to complain that they could not make calls, send messages, or use mobile internet. People in Bengaluru seemed to be the most affected, but others in major cities were also facing the same problem.

Airtel responded to the situation through its customer service handle, Airtel Cares. The company said that the outage is due to a temporary connectivity disruption and that it should be fixed within one hour. They also advised users to restart their phones once the service is restored.

The message from Airtel Cares read: “We apologise for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services. Thank you.”

This is not the first time Airtel has faced a network outage in recent days, and it has caused frustration among users who rely on mobile services for work and personal communication. Experts say such disruptions may happen due to technical issues, maintenance, or high network traffic.

Airtel users are advised to wait for the service to return and follow the instructions provided by the company.