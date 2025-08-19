 Airtel Rolls Out Free Apple Music Subscription To Prepaid Users In India: How To Avail
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAirtel Rolls Out Free Apple Music Subscription To Prepaid Users In India: How To Avail

Airtel Rolls Out Free Apple Music Subscription To Prepaid Users In India: How To Avail

Prepaid users who log into the Airtel Thanks app may see a promotional banner for 'Apple Music at no extra cost.' The six-month complimentary period is followed by automatic renewal at Rs. 119 per month, unless the user opts to cancel.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Airtel Fined ₹31.55 Lakh Over Mismatch of Input Tax Credit | Image: Airtel (Representative)

In a significant expansion of its digital service portfolio, Bharti Airtel has silently extended a six-month free Apple Music subscription offer to select prepaid customers across India. This perk, previously exclusive to postpaid and broadband users, is now visible via the Airtel Thanks app, marking a bold push to enrich its prepaid offerings.

Prepaid users who log into the Airtel Thanks app may see a promotional banner for 'Apple Music at no extra cost.' The six-month complimentary period is followed by automatic renewal at Rs. 119 per month, unless the user opts to cancel.

Read Also
Airtel Network Outage In India: Several Users Report Of No Network, Calling, And SMS Issues
article-image

Reports suggest that the offer is not strictly limited to high-spend or unlimited 5G plans, with some users spotting the banner on standard prepaid recharges.

This latest move aligns with Airtel’s broader strategy to deliver digital content alongside connectivity. Over the past months, Airtel has rolled out bundled offerings including Apple TV+, Perplexity AI Pro, and over 25 OTT subscriptions in its recharge plans, spanning services from Netflix to Disney+ Hotstar.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

By extending Apple Music to its vast prepaid user base, Airtel is fortifying its premium appeal in India's intensely competitive telecom landscape, offering value and differentiation in one package.

How to avail the free Apple Music offer

1. Open the Airtel Thanks app on your device.

2. Look for the Apple Music promotional banner on the home screen or in the 'Rewards' or 'Claim OTTs and more' section.

3. Tap the banner and follow the instructions to activate the Apple Music subscription.

4. After six months, if not canceled, a Rs. 119 monthly charge will be added automatically.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

Warning: Google AI Mode In Search May Lead You To Scammers

Warning: Google AI Mode In Search May Lead You To Scammers

Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And...

Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And...