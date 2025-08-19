Airtel Rolls Out Free Apple Music Subscription To Prepaid Users In India: How To Avail

Airtel Fined ₹31.55 Lakh Over Mismatch of Input Tax Credit | Image: Airtel (Representative)

In a significant expansion of its digital service portfolio, Bharti Airtel has silently extended a six-month free Apple Music subscription offer to select prepaid customers across India. This perk, previously exclusive to postpaid and broadband users, is now visible via the Airtel Thanks app, marking a bold push to enrich its prepaid offerings.

Prepaid users who log into the Airtel Thanks app may see a promotional banner for 'Apple Music at no extra cost.' The six-month complimentary period is followed by automatic renewal at Rs. 119 per month, unless the user opts to cancel.

Reports suggest that the offer is not strictly limited to high-spend or unlimited 5G plans, with some users spotting the banner on standard prepaid recharges.

This latest move aligns with Airtel’s broader strategy to deliver digital content alongside connectivity. Over the past months, Airtel has rolled out bundled offerings including Apple TV+, Perplexity AI Pro, and over 25 OTT subscriptions in its recharge plans, spanning services from Netflix to Disney+ Hotstar.

By extending Apple Music to its vast prepaid user base, Airtel is fortifying its premium appeal in India's intensely competitive telecom landscape, offering value and differentiation in one package.

How to avail the free Apple Music offer

1. Open the Airtel Thanks app on your device.

2. Look for the Apple Music promotional banner on the home screen or in the 'Rewards' or 'Claim OTTs and more' section.

3. Tap the banner and follow the instructions to activate the Apple Music subscription.

4. After six months, if not canceled, a Rs. 119 monthly charge will be added automatically.