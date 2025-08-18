Airtel Network Outage In India: Several Users Report Of No Network, Calling, And SMS Issues

Singtel sold a 1.2 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for USD 1.54 billion. |

A major service outage has struck Airtel subscribers nationwide, with thousands reporting no network, calling issues, SMS issues, and no access to mobile internet since a few hours. Several users have taken to DownDetector to report of the outage. While Delhi-NCR users look to be the most affected, other smaller cities across the country seem to have been impacted too. Airtel has acknowledged the network outage, and claim that they are working on resolving the issue promptly.

DownDetector reported that the outage began around 3:30pm IST. The portal recorded a surge in user complaints, and by 5.18pm IST, over 3,500 complaints have been registered. Users even took to social media platform X to vent and ask questions.

Reports overwhelmingly point to issues with voice calls, both incoming and outgoing, followed closely by mobile internet failures and SMS glitches. Many users also noted complete no-signal outages. Users in Delhi and Lucknow have reported of issues, including several other small cities. We asked a few Airtel users in Mumbai, and they reported of no issues with their network.

Airtel's Response

Airtel acknowledged the network failure, "We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused."

However, the company did not provide a definitive timeline for resolution, leaving many subscribers in anticipation.

This is a developing situation, users are encouraged to monitor their service status and stay tuned for updates on social handles. Furthermore, Airtel users are also advised to put their smartphones on airplane mode, and then disable it to check if their network settings have been restored or not.