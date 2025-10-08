 India Mobile Congress 2025: Jio Launches 'AI Classroom' Powered By JioPC To Make Every Learner AI-Ready
India Mobile Congress 2025: Jio Launches 'AI Classroom' Powered By JioPC To Make Every Learner AI-Ready

Jio, at India Mobile Congress 2025, launched the free beginner-friendly AI Classroom powered by JioPC. In collaboration with Jio Institute, the 4-week program offers hands-on AI learning, covering fundamentals, creativity, and real-world applications. Accessible on PCs, laptops, and TVs, it aims to make every learner AI-ready.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
India Mobile Congress 2025: Jio Launches 'AI Classroom' Powered By JioPC To Make Every Learner AI-Ready | X @reliancejio

New Delhi: Jio announced the launch of the 'AI Classroom - Foundation Course' powered by JioPC, a free, beginner-friendly program designed to make every learner AI-ready, on the inaugural day of India Mobile Congress 2025.

The company stated that, Artificial Intelligence is transforming how children learn, work, and create. Enabling them with the right knowledge, skills and tools, can help them unlock opportunities, shape their future, and empower them to make their mark on the world.

To support this mission, JioPC, in collaboration with Jio Institute, is introducing the AI Classroom, a one-of-its-kind, structured, certified, and free AI foundation course designed especially for beginners.

It is accessible to anyone using a PC, desktop, or laptop. Learners can also access the course on their TV's through JioPC on their Jio Set Top Box.

About JioPC

JioPC is a next-gen AI-Ready computer with a unique pay as you go subscription model. It transforms any screen into an always advanced, forever secure computer with no repair and maintenance requirement. It has applications for productivity, learning, education, creativity and design.

Jio Institute is a multidisciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by the Reliance Group. The Institute is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence by bringing together global scholars and thought leaders and providing an enriching student experience through world-class education and a culture of research and innovation.

Statement From A Jio Spokesperson

A Jio Spokesperson commented: "At Jio, we believe that the true power of technology lies in its ability to empower every individual. With the launch of AI Classroom- powered by JioPC, we are taking significant steps towards preparing students in India for an AIdriven future. This initiative will not only familiarize students with the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence but also encourage them to apply it creatively and responsibly. By bringing together the accessibility of JioPC and the academic excellence of Jio Institute, we are committed to making high-quality AI education both inclusive, engaging and future-ready for every Indian." This initiative makes AI literacy available to everyone -- democratizing access and ensuring that no one is left behind in the AI revolution.

What the AI Classroom Offers Students will gain hands-on exposure to multiple AI tools across productivity, learning, and creativity.

About The Program

The program will help them Understand AI fundamentals, Summarize information and help them organise their study plans better, Create designs, stories, and presentations, Apply AI to solve real-life problems The course blends AI fundamentals with practical assignments and culminates in an AI-powered capstone project, ensuring participants build skills they can use immediately.

The company shared that the key highlights of the AI Classroom (Powered by JioPC) include, A structured 4-week learning path covering basics, creativity, communication, and project-building, Access to a wide range of AI tools in one place, Beginner-friendly, video lectures-based modules for students, professionals, and lifelong learners.

As per the company statement, the course can be accessed only on Desktop or laptops. Anyone can access the course on any PC, desktop or laptop. The course can be accessed via http://www.jio.com/ai-classroom JioPC Users can access the course via desktop shortcut on the home screen. It also includes, exclusive benefits of JioPC users, bonus access to advanced AI tools, an extended learning roadmap, and a certificate from Jio Institute.

Through this program, participants will not only understand AI but also know how to confidently apply it, from studying smarter and solving problems to creating impactful digital projects.

