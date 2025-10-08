Students Unknowingly Consumed Water From Tank Contaminated By Dead Body For 10 Days In UP Medical College; Investigation Underway

Students Consumed Water from Tank with Decomposed Body | Image: Canva

In a horrifying incident at Mahamrishi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, students and staff reportedly drank water from a tank that had a decomposed body for nearly ten days, as per the media reports. The discovery has raised serious concerns over hygiene and administrative negligence.

Foul Odour Leads to Body Recovery

The issue came to light when a foul smell emanated from the fifth-floor water tank, prompting cleaning staff to inspect it. Officials found a badly decomposed, unidentifiable body inside the cemented tank. The corpse was removed late at night under police supervision and sent for post-mortem examination. Water from the same tank had been supplied to both OPD and ward buildings during this period, according to the India Today report.

Inspection Reveals Lapses and Objectionable Items

According to the TOI report, during a Tuesday morning inspection, DM Divya Mittal not only found the fifth-floor tank unlocked but also discovered liquor bottles, glasses, and other objectionable items on the terrace of the college building. Expressing strong displeasure, she remarked, "This is a medical college, not a den of anti-social activities."

She reprimanded principal Dr Rajesh Kumar Baranwal and demanded a written explanation for the lapses in campus security. The DM stated that the discovery of the body and the objectionable items raised serious questions about the college's overall functioning and supervision.

A video of the DM questioning the principal has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage. The tank has now been sealed, and alternative water supply is being provided through tankers.

Inquiry Team Constituted

A five-member inquiry team, led by the Chief Development Officer, has been formed and tasked with submitting a report within two days. Officials have assured strict action against any negligence, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety and monitoring protocols at the college.

Administrative Action and Investigation

Following the discovery, Deoria District Magistrate Divya Mittal was appointed to lead the investigation. The college’s principal, Dr Rajesh Kumar Barnwal, has been temporarily relieved of his duties. Dr Rajni, head of the Anatomy Department at Etah Medical College, has been appointed as acting principal.