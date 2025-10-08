 Students Unknowingly Consumed Water From Tank Contaminated By Dead Body For 10 Days In UP Medical College; Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudents Unknowingly Consumed Water From Tank Contaminated By Dead Body For 10 Days In UP Medical College; Investigation Underway

Students Unknowingly Consumed Water From Tank Contaminated By Dead Body For 10 Days In UP Medical College; Investigation Underway

Students and staff at Mahamrishi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, UP, reportedly drank water from a tank containing a decomposed body for nearly ten days. The shocking discovery raised serious concerns over hygiene, campus safety, and administrative negligence. Authorities have sealed the tank, launched an investigation, and temporarily relieved the principal of his duties.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Students Consumed Water from Tank with Decomposed Body | Image: Canva

In a horrifying incident at Mahamrishi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, students and staff reportedly drank water from a tank that had a decomposed body for nearly ten days, as per the media reports. The discovery has raised serious concerns over hygiene and administrative negligence.

Foul Odour Leads to Body Recovery

The issue came to light when a foul smell emanated from the fifth-floor water tank, prompting cleaning staff to inspect it. Officials found a badly decomposed, unidentifiable body inside the cemented tank. The corpse was removed late at night under police supervision and sent for post-mortem examination. Water from the same tank had been supplied to both OPD and ward buildings during this period, according to the India Today report.

Inspection Reveals Lapses and Objectionable Items

FPJ Shorts
Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Victoria Beckham In Awe Of Her Jaw-Dropping Look At Paris Fashion Week
Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Victoria Beckham In Awe Of Her Jaw-Dropping Look At Paris Fashion Week
Konkani Made Mandatory For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
Konkani Made Mandatory For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
Pune Metro Line 3: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Route Nears Completion; Final Parameter Making Underway In Baner
Pune Metro Line 3: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Route Nears Completion; Final Parameter Making Underway In Baner
IISER Kolkata Develops 'Friendly Bacteria' To Combat Cancer From Within Patient's Body
IISER Kolkata Develops 'Friendly Bacteria' To Combat Cancer From Within Patient's Body

According to the TOI report, during a Tuesday morning inspection, DM Divya Mittal not only found the fifth-floor tank unlocked but also discovered liquor bottles, glasses, and other objectionable items on the terrace of the college building. Expressing strong displeasure, she remarked, "This is a medical college, not a den of anti-social activities."

Read Also
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon On mcc.nic.in; Check Steps To Download
article-image

She reprimanded principal Dr Rajesh Kumar Baranwal and demanded a written explanation for the lapses in campus security. The DM stated that the discovery of the body and the objectionable items raised serious questions about the college's overall functioning and supervision.

A video of the DM questioning the principal has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage. The tank has now been sealed, and alternative water supply is being provided through tankers.

Inquiry Team Constituted

A five-member inquiry team, led by the Chief Development Officer, has been formed and tasked with submitting a report within two days. Officials have assured strict action against any negligence, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety and monitoring protocols at the college.

Administrative Action and Investigation

Following the discovery, Deoria District Magistrate Divya Mittal was appointed to lead the investigation. The college’s principal, Dr Rajesh Kumar Barnwal, has been temporarily relieved of his duties. Dr Rajni, head of the Anatomy Department at Etah Medical College, has been appointed as acting principal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill 2025 Sparks Debate Over Madrasa Modernisation

Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill 2025 Sparks Debate Over Madrasa Modernisation

IISER Kolkata Develops 'Friendly Bacteria' To Combat Cancer From Within Patient's Body

IISER Kolkata Develops 'Friendly Bacteria' To Combat Cancer From Within Patient's Body

Maharashtra Revises University Recruitment Rules To Ensure Transparent Faculty Hiring

Maharashtra Revises University Recruitment Rules To Ensure Transparent Faculty Hiring

'Sukhu Ne Bulaya Hai, Bhukhe Hi Tarpaya Hai': FIR Against Students Over Sloganeering During Himachal...

'Sukhu Ne Bulaya Hai, Bhukhe Hi Tarpaya Hai': FIR Against Students Over Sloganeering During Himachal...

Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Signature Drive Against Medical College...

Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Signature Drive Against Medical College...