Redmi 15 5G To Launch In India Today: What To Expect

Redmi 15 5G is launching in India today, marking its official debut in the market. The phone's big highlights are going to be its large 7,000mAh battery and its slim form factor. The Redmi 15 5G is likley to come in three colour options.

Redmi 15 5G expected price in India

Official pricing of the Redmi 15 5G will be announced today. If we were to speculate, the Redmi 15 5G may be priced around the same time as the Malaysian market, where the phone has already launched. The Redmi 15 5G is listed for MYR 729 (approximately Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The India pricing is likley to be around the same range.

The phone will be available in Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple colour options.

Redmi 15 5G specifications

There's very little that we do not know about the smartphone, thanks to the teasers. It will feature a 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a fast 144 Hz refresh rate and a 288 Hz touch sampling rate, enhanced by Wet Touch Technology 2.0 for damp environments.

Redmi 15 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and is running on HyperOS 2.0 (based on Android 15). Its standout feature is the 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, delivering up to 55+ hours of music streaming, 23+ hours of video playback, and around 12–17 hours of gaming. The device supports 33W fast wired charging and 18W reverse charging.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main sensor plus a 2-megapixel secondary lens. It is complemented by an 8-megapixel front shooter.