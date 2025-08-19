 Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And More
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And More

Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And More

The advisory affects a wide spectrum of Microsoft software, including operating systems and Microsoft Office, Microsoft Dynamics, browsers, developer tools, SQL Server, server software, Azure, apps, and even legacy products under Extended Security Updates (ESU).

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Microsoft |

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-severity advisory (CIAD-2025-0028), warning users and organisations of multiple, high-impact vulnerabilities in a broad range of Microsoft offerings.

The advisory affects a wide spectrum of Microsoft software, including operating systems and Microsoft Office, Microsoft Dynamics, browsers, developer tools, SQL Server, server software, Azure, apps, and even legacy products under Extended Security Updates (ESU).

The vulnerabilities pose serious threats, such as remote code execution, elevated privilege exploitation, sensitive data disclosure, security restriction bypass, poofing attacks, denial-of-service scenarios, potential tampering with system settings.

Potential consequences include system compromise, data exfiltration, ransomware attacks, or destabilization of critical systems. CERT-In urges IT administrators, security teams, and end users to promptly apply relevant security patches provided by Microsoft. The advisory directs users to the official Microsoft Security Update Guide for comprehensive details on affected products, CVEs, and mitigations.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

The affected Microsoft ecosystem, spanning desktops, enterprise solutions, and cloud infrastructure, amplifies the potential fallout from unaddressed vulnerabilities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

Warning: Google AI Mode In Search May Lead You To Scammers

Warning: Google AI Mode In Search May Lead You To Scammers

Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And...

Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And...