'Return Before Your Current Visa Expires': Microsoft Warns H-1B, H-4 Visa Holders, Sends Lengthy Advisory

Microsoft has sent a detailed advisory exceeding 600 words to its employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas, urging caution amid widespread rescheduling of visa stamping appointments at US consulates in India. The advisory informs its employees of its 'rapidly developing situation' and urges them to 'return before your current visa expires.'

Sudden rescheduling causes uncertainty

Visa stamping appointments, particularly at the US consulates in Chennai and Hyderabad, are being rescheduled with little notice, pushing new dates as far out as June 2026. Some employees have received rescheduling notifications after travelling to India, while others have been informed before departure. Reports suggest the delays are concentrated in these two cities, though unverified accounts indicate possible spread to other consulates.

The advisory, authored by Jack Chen, Microsoft's associate general counsel for immigration, describes the situation as 'rapidly developing' and offers preliminary guidance to affected staff.

New social media screening reduces processing capacity

The delays stem from operational constraints linked to a new online presence review for H-1B and H-4 visas, introduced on December 15. This vetting procedure, which includes social media screening to prevent potential abuse of the H-1B programme, has significantly reduced daily processing capacity at consulates. Officials reportedly needed additional time to implement the enhanced checks.

Emergency appointments are considered highly unlikely under the current circumstances.

Microsoft relays specific warnings for employees outside the US

The advisory provides clear instructions tailored to different scenarios:

- Employees needing a new visa stamp whose appointments have been postponed for months are advised to report their situation through a dedicated survey, even if they have already contacted internal support channels.

- Those with some remaining validity on their current visa are urged to return to the US before it expires, provided it is in the proper work-authorised category.

- Staff planning travel that requires a new visa stamp, but facing rescheduled appointments, are strongly recommended to reconsider or alter their travel plans. Without the new stamp, return to the US would not be possible, and advancing the appointment date is deemed improbable.

- Even for those whose appointments remain unchanged, there is a risk of last-minute rescheduling during travel, potentially leaving employees stranded abroad.

Microsoft has assured that employees stuck outside the US will receive direct guidance for resolution.

Microsoft launches survey to track impact

To better understand the scale of the issue, Microsoft has created an internal survey titled 'Census of Upcoming Visa Stamping Appointments'. Employees are encouraged to submit details of their scheduled appointments and any subsequent changes. The data will help the company monitor affected consulates, notification patterns, and delay durations. Insights gathered are expected to be shared with staff by the end of the week.

Microsoft is not alone in addressing the issue. Other major technology firms, including Apple and Google, have reportedly issued similar advisories to their employees on H-1B and H-4 visas, reflecting widespread concern across the industry over the evolving immigration landscape.

Read the memo sent by Jack Chen below:

Update #1 on H-1B/H-4 Visa Appointment Rescheduling and Stamping Delays

Hi everyone,

As shared yesterday, some U.S. consulates are rescheduling existing H-1B/H-4 visa appointments and pushing dates out by several months. Here's what we know:

Rescheduling notifications are concentrated in Chennai and Hyderabad, with some unverified reports from other consulates. New dates are as far out as June 2026.

The delays stem from operational constraints tied to the new online presence review for H-1B/H-4 visas, effective December 15, which reduces daily processing capacity. We're also hearing that these consulates needed time to implement new vetting procedures.

We have no confirmed reports of rescheduling for other visa types yet. While only H-1B/H-4, F, J, and M visas are subject to the online presence review, we think secondary impacts on overall processing may emerge.

We don't know if rescheduling is ongoing, for those whose original visa appointments have not been changed.

Some employees have already traveled for appointments and received rescheduling notices without warning; others are getting notices before departure. To set expectations, it is highly unlikely emergency appointments will be granted, given the circumstances.

This is a rapidly developing situation. Here is our preliminary guidance, which we'll update as we learn more. Please read this next section carefully—I've tried to simplify it, but the details do matter:

You need a new visa stamp + your H-1B visa appointment was rescheduled months later: We will contact you. Please follow the instructions below to report your situation (even if you've already contacted AskUSI).

Your H-1B visa appointment was rescheduled BUT you still have some validity left on your current visa stamp: If your visa is for the proper work-authorized category, return before your current visa expires. This situation applies for people who had scheduled visa appointments because their visas are expiring soon, not before the return to the U.S. is planned.

You have upcoming travel + will need a new visa to return + your H-1B visa appointment was rescheduled months later: You should strongly consider changing your travel plans. You cannot return until your new visa stamp is issued, and it's highly unlikely that the appointment can be moved earlier. And there are limitations to your ability to perform work for your U.S. role during that period. See Microsoft Global Mobility Payroll and Tax Compliance Policy.

You have upcoming travel + will need a new visa to return BUT your H-1B visa appointment has not been rescheduled: There is risk your appointment could be moved during your trip and result in you being stuck abroad. Factor this into your decision. We are still learning more about how widespread and significant delays are in other consulates.

For other visa categories (not H-1B/H-4, F, J, M): Proceed as planned for now, but note things can change quickly.

To track real-time impacts, we need data from employees whose appointments have been rescheduled or may be soon. This will help us identify:

Which consulates are affected

When notifications of rescheduling are being sent

Length of delays

Whether other visa types are impacted

If you have a visa appointment scheduled with a U.S. consulate for any visa category, we've created a survey where you can share these details with us. And importantly, the survey allows you to update your responses—for example, if you haven't been rescheduled when you originally complete this survey, but subsequently receive a rescheduling notification. This form is also the clearest way for us to identify employees who are currently outside the U.S. and cannot return until a new visa stamp is issued: Census of Upcoming Visa Stamping Appointments — Fill out form

We'll share out insights based on these responses and further information we're able to gather by the end of the week.

For employees currently stuck abroad—we know this is an anxious moment. We will provide clear and orderly guidance to you directly as soon as we can.