Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones are all set to launch in India on January 6. Ahead of the launch, the pricing details of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G variant have leaked online. The premium model is teased to feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera, and come in Master Gold, Camellia Pink, and Master Grey colour options.

Popular tipster Paras Guglani has leaked the pricing of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G ahead of launch. The device is tipped to have an MRP of Rs. 43,999, but consumers may benefit from discounts and offers that could lower the effective cost. This is not the official pricing of the device, and the official pricing may be announced at the event on January 6.

Alongside the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, the company has also confirmed the launch of Realme 16 Pro, Realme Buds Air 8 and the Realme Pad 3 devices. The devices will be available for purchase via the company's official website and Flipkart.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G teased specifications

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is teased to feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera, an almost similar design as the Realme 16 Pro, and a Snapdragon processor. This device will also have Ai Edit Genie 2.0. It will be available in Master Gold, Camellia Pink, and Master Grey colour options. This device will also run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. With the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, the company promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches.

Realme 16 Pro 5G teased specifications

The company has started teasing key specifications of the Realme 16 Pro 5G. The phone has a metallic finish, and the design language is different than the predecessor, Realme 15 Pro. The next-gen device has a square rear module with three sensors. There is a 200-megapixel all-zoom portrait sensor on board, a MediaTek processor, and AI Edit Genie 2.0.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G will come in three colour options - Master Gold, Orchid Purple, and Pebble Grey. It will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 software. Realme has promised three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches.