You Can Now Officially Change Your Gmail Address: Here's How

At last, Google is allowing users to modify their @gmail.com email addresses. This is a significant change that allows you to update your online persona without erasing your data.

What has changed for users of Gmail?

Google is gradually introducing a new feature that enables users to switch to an entirely new @gmail.com address after years of locking @gmail.com addresses in place. You continue to receive emails sent to the old address because it becomes an alias, and all of your data—including files, messages, and images—remains intact. This update responds to a frequent request from users who wish to change embarrassing or out-of-date usernames.

The change was spotted in an updated Google support document, with the company confirming it is 'gradually rolling out' the feature to all users.

Who can use this Gmail feature?

The option is available to all personal Google Account holders with an @gmail.com address. There are no specific restrictions mentioned beyond the standard account requirements. As the rollout is gradual, not everyone will see the feature immediately, it will appear in your account settings over time.

How to change your Gmail address?

Once the feature becomes available in your account, follow these steps:

1. Go to your Google Account settings at myaccount.google.com.

2. Select 'Personal info' from the left menu.

3. Under 'Email', find the 'Google Account email' section.

4. If the option is available, you’ll see the ability to edit or change your primary @gmail.com address.

5. Enter your desired new username (it must be available and end in @gmail.com).

6. Verify the change through the confirmation process (likely involving email verification).

You’ll be able to sign in with either your old or new address, and emails sent to the old one will still reach you via the alias.

Gmail address changing limitations

While exciting, the feature comes with safeguards:

- You can change your address up to three times per account, giving you a total of four addresses overall.

- After a change, you cannot alter or delete the new address for 12 months.

- You also cannot create a new Google Account with an @gmail.com address for 12 months following the change.

- The old address remains permanently tied to your account and cannot be claimed by anyone else.

- Some services (such as older Calendar events) may still display your previous address until updated.