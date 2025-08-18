FPJ Exclusive: AI In Smartphones To Transform Education, Healthcare And Farming In India, Says Realme Ex-CEO Madhav Sheth

Madhav Sheth, Founder and CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies and Realme Ex-CEO | Instagram/ Madhav Sheth

Madhav Sheth, Founder and CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies and Realme Ex-CEO, said that artificial intelligence (AI) will play a transformative role in how Indians use smartphones over the next two to three years. Speaking about the company’s newly launched NxtQuantum OS and Ai+ smartphone range, Sheth highlighted education, healthcare, and agriculture as key areas where AI-driven features can bring direct benefits to millions of users.

"In education, AI will personalise learning in regional languages, making study material more accessible and contextual for students across the country,” Sheth told The Free Press Journal. He added that in healthcare, smartphones equipped with AI could help users with self-checks, reminders, and symptom tracking through voice-based interaction.

Agriculture, which remains a core sector in India, is also expected to benefit. According to Sheth, farmers will be able to receive pest alerts, crop insights, and mandi price updates directly in their local dialect through AI-enabled tools.

Sheth emphasised that NxtQuantum’s approach to AI is designed for India’s unique challenges. The company is focusing on lightweight, responsive features that can function even in areas with limited connectivity. "Our goal is to make everyday features intuitive and practical, ensuring that AI becomes a real utility for users in Bharat as well as metros," he said.

"Vernacular AI is the single most powerful lever for digital inclusion in India. The next wave of users is coming from Bharat, and they interact with technology very differently. They need interfaces that speak their language and understand their context. Our OS and smartphone interface support multiple Indian languages, smart assistants with local speech recognition, and voice-first navigation. This approach helps people participate in the digital economy without needing to change how they communicate," Sheth said emphasising on the importance of regional languages in AI tools.

The company recently unveiled its Ai+ smartphone lineup along with NxtQuantum OS, a privacy-first, India-built operating system. The devices will be available across more than 12,000 retail stores in 80 districts nationwide.