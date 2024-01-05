Pune: Notorious Gangster Sharad Mohol Dies After Getting Shot At On His Wedding Anniversary (VIDEO)

Pune: Notorious Gangster Sharad Mohol Dies After Getting Shot At On His Wedding Anniversary |

Notorious gangster gangster Sharad Mohol who was shot at in Pune's Kothrud area succumbed to bullet injuries, informed an official on Friday.

Mohol had suffered bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital," said the official.

It was his wedding anniversary today. Recently, his wife and president of Swarad Foundation in Kothrud Swati Mohol joined the BJP in the presence of district Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The incident happened at around 1.30 pm in at Sutardara.

Unidentified assailants on a four-wheeler fired two rounds at Mohol, with one bullet hitting him in the shoulder.

Teams have been formed to nab the assailants, the official said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A Pune-based gangster Sharad Mohol injured after being shot by 3-4 unidentified persons in the Kothrud area of Pune city this afternoon. He is currently under treatment.



Who was Mohol?

Mohol faced several cases being registered against him in various police stations of Pune city and rural areas, in connection with multiple crimes.

He was acquitted in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail.

The Pune Sessions Court also recently acquitted Mohol and seven others in connection with the kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder case lodged against them at the Paud police station in 2011.

The exact motive behind the attack was not known yet, but was suspected to be either a business or gangland rivalry. A history-sheeter, Mohol faces many serious criminal offences in different police stations in the city, and has spent nine years in jail. He secured bail in some cases and was externed from Pune district at one point.

(With inputs from agencies)