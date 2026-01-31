Pune: PMPML Sees Surge In Online Ticketing; Over 4.07 Crore Tickets Sold In 2025 | File Photo

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) witnessed a steady rise in the use of online ticketing among passengers. Data from January to December 2025 shows that a total of 4.07 crore passengers opted for online tickets. Through online ticketing, PMPML generated Rs 86.80 crore in revenue in 2025.

According to official data, nearly 10-12 lakh passengers travel daily on PMPML buses. Of these, approximately 1.10 lakh passengers book tickets through digital modes using the Apli PMPML app and scanner-based machines.

The rise in the use of digital platforms reflects the growing trend of digital payments. However, passengers have also claimed that the PMPML app needs to be more advanced.

Chetna Kulkarni, a regular passenger from Katraj, said online payment is smoother and faster, but it often faces technical glitches. “Sometimes the amount gets stuck, or there are network errors. Additionally, the bus tracking system should be more advanced. We are forced to follow up on digital payment glitches or faulty transactions where payment is deducted, but the ticket is not generated. Recently, PMPML authorities terminated technical staff due to a lack of experience. Skilled people need to join the team,” she said.

Vaibhav Joshi, a resident of MG Road, said authorities have been promising upgrades to PMPML for the last several months, but the situation remains the same. “Digital payment is fine, but what about modern buses? Last year, it was promised that CCTV cameras would be installed in old buses to boost passenger safety and security. What happened to that promise? It has not been fulfilled yet,” he said.

Kishor Chauhan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said online ticketing through mobile apps and scanning machines has simplified the travel experience. “As a result, more passengers are shifting towards digital modes, and problems related to cash transactions are gradually decreasing. We appeal to commuters to make maximum use of the online ticketing system,” he said.

He added that the ease and convenience of online ticketing have significantly contributed to this growth. “The digital system has also helped reduce disputes between conductors and passengers over change, making travel smoother and more efficient. New buses will be added to the fleet soon,” Chauhan said.