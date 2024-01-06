PHOTOS: Randeep Hooda Flags Off 'Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra' From Pune's Yerawada Central Jail

By: Aakash Singh | January 06, 2024

Actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday (January 6) flagged off 'Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra' from Pune's Yerwada Central Jail

Anand Chaini

Carrying a statue of the Hindutva ideologue, the actor, who is essaying his role in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', joined in the march

Anand Chaini

January 6 marks the 100th anniversary of Savarkar's release from the Yerawada Central Jail

Anand Chaini

A large number of Hindu organisations and activists from places like Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad joined the yatra

Anand Chaini

The yatra was welcomed at Balgandharva Chowk, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak at Karve Road, and will end near Fergusson College

Anand Chaini

Similar programmes were also arranged in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Mulund

Anand Chaini

Thanks For Reading!

PHOTOS: 15 Things To Know About Sharad Mohol And Mohol Gang
Find out More