PHOTOS: Randeep Hooda Flags Off 'Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra' From Pune's Yerawada Central Jail

By: Aakash Singh | January 06, 2024
Actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday (January 6) flagged off 'Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra' from Pune's Yerwada Central Jail
Carrying a statue of the Hindutva ideologue, the actor, who is essaying his role in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', joined in the march
January 6 marks the 100th anniversary of Savarkar's release from the Yerawada Central Jail
A large number of Hindu organisations and activists from places like Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad joined the yatra
The yatra was welcomed at Balgandharva Chowk, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak at Karve Road, and will end near Fergusson College
Similar programmes were also arranged in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Mulund
