PHOTOS: 15 Things To Know About Sharad Mohol And Mohol Gang

By: Aakash Singh | January 05, 2024
Mohol was shot and killed allegedly by some members of his gang in Pune on Friday afternoon
Mohol was spotted at several events in the city recently
He has also been actively participating in the political circles of the city, alongside his wife
Recently, his wife Swati Mohol joined the BJP and she was head of city unit of BJP's women's wing. It was their wedding anniversary today
His associates, police and media persons at the Sassoon Hospital today
Mohol's body was shifted to the Sassoon Hospital for an autopsy where a large number of his supporters gathered and created a ruckus even as the police tightened security in and around the hospital
The exact motive behind the attack is not known yet, but prima facie, police suspect it to be a business dispute arising out of intra-gang rivalry
Mohol has several cases to his name, including murder and dacoity. He was acquitted in murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail
The 40-year-old gangster died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Kothrud
Three to four assailants fired two rounds at Mohol at Sutardara in Kothrud around 1.30 pm. He suffered bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital and died
The police are scanning CCTV footage of the vicinity, cordoned off the crime spot, are questioning eyewitnesses and launching a massive hunt for the shooters
Sharad Mohol was the younger brother of the notorious mafiosi Sandeep Mohol, who was also shot dead on a Pune road in October, 2006.
Earlier working as the driver of his older sibling, after his death, Sharad entered the underworld and virtually lorded over the city till his own killing today
Mohol described himself as an ardent follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a staunch Hindu