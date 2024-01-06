Sharad Mohol’s Murder: Gangster’s Shooters Traced With Car From ‘Proud Show’ Reel Online |

The crime branch of the Pune police has arrested eight persons, including two lawyers, for the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol. The accused were detained from the Kikvi area on Pune-Satara Road on Friday night. Three pistols, five cartridges, three magazines, mobile phones, cash, and a car worth Rs22 lakh was seized from them.

The arrest of two lawyers has created a sensation in the legal circles. According to the police, the murder on Friday was a fallout of an old rivalry between the gangster and one of the accused who he had assaulted in 2010.

The arrested persons

The arrested persons have been identified as Sahil alias Munna Santosh Polekar, 20, Namdev Kangude, 35, Amit alias Amar Kangude, 24, Chandrakant Shelke, 22, Vinayak Gavankar, 20, Vitthal Gandale, 34, advocate Ravindra Pawar, 40, and advocate Sanjay Udan, 43.

Fallout of an old rivalry

The police said that Kangude had sought mediators to patch up with Mohol, who had assaulted him way back in 2010. However, Mohol had rejected the move. Kangude’s nephew Sahil allegedly conspired to take revenge and became one of Mohol’s close associates, only to murder him. After the incident, he posted a reel on social media, proudly claiming to have avenged the assault on his uncle.

The police identified the white car in the reel and traced it with RTO records and CCTV footage when it crossed the Khed Shivapur toll plaza. When the car didn’t cross the next toll plaza, the police scoured the area between the two toll plazas and successfully traced the accused.

Details of the murder

Mohol was shot dead on Friday afternoon when he stepped out from his house to visit Dagdusheth Ganpati temple on the occasion of his wedding anniversary. Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokale and Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe formed teams to search for the attackers.

On Saturday, all the arrested accused were presented before a local court, which remanded them to police custody until January 10. The two lawyers have been granted police custody until January 8. Mohol’s followers thronged the court, infusing an additional layer of intensity into the unfolding legal drama. Notably, a significant number of lawyers were observed making their way to attend the hearing.

Advocates advised to surrender

Police inspector Hemant Patil pressed for a 14-day custody, citing the gravity of the crime. The police said it will thoroughly investigate all the accused for alleged murder conspiracy, and to trace the source of vehicles, arms, and funds used in the shooting.

Advocate ND Patil, representing both the accused lawyers, said that the alleged attackers reached out to the advocates to share facts and seek advice. The advocates allegedly recommended “surrender” to the accused but were apprehended before they could act on their advice.