 Pune: Fed Up With PMRDA Inaction, Residents To Stage 'Ramnadi Satyagraha' In Sewage-Filled River On Nov 28
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Fed Up With PMRDA Inaction, Residents To Stage 'Ramnadi Satyagraha' In Sewage-Filled River On Nov 28

Pune: Fed Up With PMRDA Inaction, Residents To Stage 'Ramnadi Satyagraha' In Sewage-Filled River On Nov 28

A citizens’ protest titled ‘Ramnadi Satyagraha’ against PMRDA is scheduled on Friday, November 28, which will take place inside Ramnadi, at the exact point where an estimated 70% of the river’s sewage is currently being discharged.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Fed Up With PMRDA Inaction, Residents To Stage 'Ramnadi Satyagraha' In Sewage-Filled River On Nov 28 |

A citizens’ protest titled ‘Ramnadi Satyagraha’ against PMRDA is scheduled on Friday, November 28, which will take place inside Ramnadi, at the exact point where an estimated 70% of the river’s sewage is currently being discharged. This location has been flagged to authorities multiple times, yet no substantial action has followed. 

Despite repeated complaints, on-site inspections, and clear directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Divisional Commissioner, the PMRDA has failed to stop the continuous flow of untreated sewage into the river. This inaction has pushed Ramnadi into a critical state, leaving citizens with no option but peaceful civil resistance. 

Advocate Krunnal Gharre, who is leading the agitation, said he has always worked transparently and honestly for the restoration of Ramnadi, but bureaucratic apathy has stalled progress. “Many authorities are playing bureaucratic games and offering false hope. I have followed every legal and administrative process, but now the fight must move to the streets. A spot that discharges 70–80% of the river’s sewage needs just a 30-metre connection, and PMRDA still won’t act.” 

“The Pashan STP is delayed by 15 months. This is unacceptable. We have built a large support from citizens of Bavdhan Bhugaon and across areas along which the Ramnadi flows. We will stand in the sewage-filled river, and the authorities alone are responsible for citizens taking this step,” Gharre added. 

FPJ Shorts
GSTN Tightens Rule 10A Compliance, Businesses Face Immediate GST Suspension Without Updated Bank Details
GSTN Tightens Rule 10A Compliance, Businesses Face Immediate GST Suspension Without Updated Bank Details
Rajasthan News: Case Filed Against 2 Christian Missionaries For Alleged Illegal Religious Conversion In Kota
Rajasthan News: Case Filed Against 2 Christian Missionaries For Alleged Illegal Religious Conversion In Kota
AI Entry In Filmmaking Industry: Will It Change The Future Of Cinema?
AI Entry In Filmmaking Industry: Will It Change The Future Of Cinema?
World Vegan Month: 'She Did Not Consent' PETA India's Billboard Campaign Outside Colleges Urges Compassion For Chickens
World Vegan Month: 'She Did Not Consent' PETA India's Billboard Campaign Outside Colleges Urges Compassion For Chickens
Read Also
Sunil Tatkare Implicated Parth Pawar In Pune Land Case, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi
article-image

The key demands of the residents are that PMRDA must immediately complete the mandated work and comply with NGT and Divisional Commissioner orders. The Pashan STP must be made operational without delay.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Indian Army's Southern Command Chief Presides Over CAATS Passing Out Parade, Hails Combat...

Nashik: Indian Army's Southern Command Chief Presides Over CAATS Passing Out Parade, Hails Combat...

Conflicting Interests Break Unity In Mahayuti & MVA For Parbhani Local Body Polls

Conflicting Interests Break Unity In Mahayuti & MVA For Parbhani Local Body Polls

10,000 Acres To Be Acquired For Industrial Expansion In Marathwada: Kaustubh Dhavse

10,000 Acres To Be Acquired For Industrial Expansion In Marathwada: Kaustubh Dhavse

Jalgaon: North Maharashtra University's KCIIL Organises Three-Day Startup Bootcamp

Jalgaon: North Maharashtra University's KCIIL Organises Three-Day Startup Bootcamp

Nanded Farmers Upset As MSP Centres Open One Month Late; Most Forced To Sell Produce Cheap

Nanded Farmers Upset As MSP Centres Open One Month Late; Most Forced To Sell Produce Cheap