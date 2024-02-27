 Arijit Singh To Perform In Pune On March 17 - Know Location, Ticket Prices And More
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Pune: Renowed Bollywood singer, heartthrob of the young generation, Arijit Singh will be Live in Concern in Pune on March 17. The concert will take place on Teerth Field in Sus and the ticket price starts at Rs. 1299.

This concert was originally scheduled for March 3, but it has been rescheduled to March 17. Arijit Singh took to Instagram to make this announcement and express his gratitude for the huge response and said that the change of date will give the audience a big venue. 'Pune !! See you all on the new scheduled date 17th March 2024. The date change will give you a big venue, bigger experience & biggest captivating musical voyage, mesmerizing visuals and top notch production.. See you all there !!' read his post.

Ticket prices range from ₹1,299 for the Bronze section to ₹2,499 for Silver, ₹6,999 for Silver Premium, ₹7,999 for Gold, ₹8,999 for Platinum, and ₹10,999 for Diamond. Additionally, lounge packages inclusive of food and alcoholic beverages are available, starting from ₹49,000 and going up to ₹2,30,000.

