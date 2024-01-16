Arijit Singh Pune Concert: Most Expensive Ticket To Watch Singer Perform Live Costs Whopping ₹2.43 Lakh

Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh is a treat to watch when he performs live and those who have attended his concerts will swear by it. However, are you ready to burn a hole in your pocket and shell out Rs 2.30 lakh to witness him performing live? Well, looks like some people might for his upcoming concert in Pune.

Arijit Singh, known for giving some of the biggest chartbusters to Bollywood, is one of the most sought after singers in the country. In a New Year treat for his fans, he recently announced that he is all set to perform at his concert in Pune in March, and the bookings for the same are now open.

The concert is set to be held in Pune on March 3 at 5 pm, and the tickets have gone live on several online booking websites. While the cheapest passes are priced at Rs 999, the most expensive one is worth a staggering Rs 2.30 lakh, excluding taxes.

With Rs 35,084 GST and Rs 13,570, the total price of the ticket goes up to Rs 2,43,570. The price of the ticket includes a table for 10 people, along with food and alcoholic beverages for them.

Other tickets in the VIP zone are priced at Rs 49,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 1.49 lakh and Rs 1.99 lakh. For the seated rows in front of the stage, the passes cost Rs 4,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999. The standing section at the concert venue have tickets worth Rs 999 and Rs 1,799.

This is not the first time that passes for Arijit Singh's concert are being sold at such exhorbitant rates. Back in 2022, the singer had grabbed eyeballs when tickets for his concert in Pune were priced at a whopping Rs 16 lakh.