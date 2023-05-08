Arijit Singh suffers injury as fan tries to pull him during Aurangabad concert: 'See my hand is shaking' (WATCH)

Singer Arijit Singh, who is on a nationwide tour, performed LIVE at a concert in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on May 7. Unfortunately, the show left the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' singer injured.

Several videos of the singer from the concert have been doing the rounds on social media. A clip shows Arijit schooling a fan who tried to pull his hand during his LIVE performance.

Arijit Singh injured during Aurangabad concert

Moments after Arijit's hand was pulled, the singer went to the fan and said, "I want you guys to have fun. But if I am not able to perform, then you won't be able to have fun. You're pulling me like that and now my hands are shaking. So should I leave?"

Soon after Arijit said this, other members from the audience were quick to shout, "Nooooooooo."

Arijit was seen speaking to the fan politely even after the person allegedly misbehaved with him.

Take a look at the video here:

Arijit Singh has won millions of hearts ever since his debut and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry.

Apart from garnering love from fans, the singer has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his live gigs around the globe.

Arijit is the recipient of one National Award and six Filmfare Awards. He is often cited as one of the best singers of all time in the Indian music industry and has established a huge fan base throughout South Asia, predominantly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.