 Arijit Singh's Fan Proposes To Boyfriend, Kisses Him During LIVE Concert; Video Goes Viral
Arijit sings one of his most popular and romantic songs, Mast Magan, soon after the girl proposed to her boyfriend

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image

An old video of Arijit Singh's fan kissing her boyfriend and proposing to him during the singer's LIVE concert has gone viral on social media. In the now-viral clip, the singer is seen stopping his performance after the girl's request.

The girl is heard proposing to her partner. She says, "I love you baby. Please marry me." She then kisses him and Arijit sings one of his most popular and the romantic songs, Mast Magan, from the film Two States, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

However, it is not clear the video is from which of Arijit's concerts. It has now been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

The Kesariya singer enjoys a massive fan following and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry ever since his debut.

Apart from garnering love from fans, the singer has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his live gigs around the globe.

Arijit is the recipient of one National Award and six Filmfare Awards. He is often cited as one of the best singers of all time in the Indian music industry and has established a huge fan base throughout South Asia, predominantly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

