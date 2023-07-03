 Shania Twain Falls Off Stage While Singing Don’t Be Stupid At Chicago Concert
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShania Twain Falls Off Stage While Singing Don’t Be Stupid At Chicago Concert

Shania Twain Falls Off Stage While Singing Don’t Be Stupid At Chicago Concert

Shania tumbled to the floor, but kept singing, jumping back up and polishing the song.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Shania Twain Falls Off Stage While Singing Don’t Be Stupid At Chicago Concert |

Los Angeles: Popular Canadian country-pop singer Shania Twain, also dubbed ‘Queen of Country-pop’, had a bad moment during her concert in Chicago, as she fell off the stage, though made a quick recovery and came back stronger.

As per TMZ, the country music legend was belting out her tune, "Don’t Be Stupid,” at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park when she wiped out while walking across the stage.

In a video, obtained by TMZ, Shania tumbled to the floor, but kept singing, jumping back up and polishing the song.

The singer was not injured and continued belting her tracks without break. Since the country legend recovered so fast, the audience in the crowd hardly reacted to her falling.

Twain is currently on her ‘Queen Of Me’ tour and is geared to hit Bethel, New York, on July 3 next.

Read Also
Shania Twain prefers farm life over penthouse
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Video: Professor Tells Kartik Aaryan She Doesn't Know How To Click Selfies - Here's What Happened...

Video: Professor Tells Kartik Aaryan She Doesn't Know How To Click Selfies - Here's What Happened...

Margot Robbie Wears 80s-Inspired Barbie Look At Seoul Premiere 

Margot Robbie Wears 80s-Inspired Barbie Look At Seoul Premiere 

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 2 Highlights: Akankska Puri Gets Evicted After Jad Hadid Kiss Controversy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 2 Highlights: Akankska Puri Gets Evicted After Jad Hadid Kiss Controversy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 2 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Akankska Puri Evicted, Sonam Bajwa Enters To...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 2 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Akankska Puri Evicted, Sonam Bajwa Enters To...

Shania Twain Falls Off Stage While Singing Don’t Be Stupid At Chicago Concert

Shania Twain Falls Off Stage While Singing Don’t Be Stupid At Chicago Concert