Shania Twain prefers farm life over penthouse

Singer Shania Twain has opted for farm life over the luxury of a penthouse suite. Twain stayed in a Las Vegas hotel throughout her last run of shows but never felt comfortable being a part of the city, and so when she booked her latest
gig at Sin City recently, she wanted a place she could call home in between concerts, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I'm moving into my new little farm... I always have to have my horses with me, and my dogs... I just had to keep
my family around me and my animals are part of my family," Twain told "Live with Kelly & Ryan" show.
--IANS
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)