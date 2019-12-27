Shania Twain prefers farm life over penthouse

Singer Shania Twain has opted for farm life over the luxury of a penthouse suite. Twain stayed in a Las Vegas hotel throughout her last run of shows but never felt comfortable being a part of the city, and so when she booked her latest

gig at Sin City recently, she wanted a place she could call home in between concerts, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm moving into my new little farm... I always have to have my horses with me, and my dogs... I just had to keep

my family around me and my animals are part of my family," Twain told "Live with Kelly & Ryan" show.

