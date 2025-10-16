Pawar Family Won’t Celebrate Diwali This Year, Announce Ajit Pawar & Supriya Sule

Pawar Family Diwali Celebration 2022 | Instagram

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, announced that this year, the Pawar family won't be celebrating Diwali. Now, even Baramati MP Supriya Sule has announced that the family won't be celebrating Diwali. The reason behind this is the recent death in the family and the floods in Maharashtra, which have caused huge damage to the people of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar was asked about a potential Pawar family reunion on the occasion of Diwali. Cutting the question in half, Ajit Pawar answered, "We won't be celebrating Diwali. Due to a sad thing that happened in the family this year and due to the Maharashtra floods, there won't be any celebration of Diwali from us. We will try to compensate farmers who incurred losses in and around Diwali."

Bharati Pawar, wife of Prataprao Pawar (chairman of Sakal Media Group) and aunt of Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule, passed away in March 2025. In Marathi households, usually Diwali is not celebrated within the family when a death takes place in the year, particularly of a close family member. She died at the age of 77 due to prolonged illness.

Supriya Sule also announced the same on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. She said, "Our paternal aunt, Bharati Prataprao Pawar, recently passed away. She was like a mother to all of us. Therefore, all of us in the Pawar family have collectively decided not to celebrate this year's Diwali. Consequently, the annual Diwali celebrations and the traditional get-together with well-wishers on the occasion of Diwali Padwa, which usually take place at Govindbaug, Baramati, will also not be held this year. Please take note of this. We wish you all a Diwali filled with joy, prosperity, and abundance."

The Pawar family traditionally celebrates Diwali with a large gathering at Govindbaug, the residence of Sharad Pawar in Baramati. For decades, this has been a time when the entire family assembles to perform festive rituals, including Lakshmi Puja and Bhau Beej, and to celebrate the Festival of Lights together with supporters, political leaders, and local citizens. It is a significant event both personally and politically, strengthening family bonds and connecting with the community during Diwali.​