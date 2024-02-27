Pune: Is MNS' Vasant More Joining NCP (SP)? Here's What We Know So Far |

Vasant More, a prominent Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator, raised eyebrows in Pune by meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday.

More, eyeing a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Pune, engaged with political rivals, raising eyebrows in the local political landscape.

With several candidates aspiring for the Pune Lok Sabha Poll, including Congress's Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and notable names from the BJP, More's meeting added to the intrigue.

Addressing concerns about his loyalty to MNS, More stated, "I came to meet Supriya Sule regarding the pending issue of ground in my ward. It seems someone is pressuring officials to lift the reservation of the land for ground."

'Ajit Pawar avoided the topic'

Explaining further, he mentioned, "Ajit Pawar has also avoided discussing this topic. I prepared a letter for our MPs two months ago, and last night, Supriya Sule called for a meeting. I have also raised the issue of reservation for two acres in my ward with Raj Thackeray. Since this ground falls under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, I have submitted a letter to Supriya Sule."

Regarding the broader political scenario, More asserted, "Even if there is a different political atmosphere in the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, I will support MNS and abide by Raj Thackeray's decision. I'm not interested in Baramati; my focus is on Pune. If Amit Thackeray is interested in Pune, I am willing to step back. I am open to even approaching Devendra Fadnavis for the question because, in politics, no one is an enemy."