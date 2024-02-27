 VIDEO: 9,000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Major Pune Rural Police Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: 9,000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Major Pune Rural Police Operation

VIDEO: 9,000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Major Pune Rural Police Operation

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: 9,000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Major Pune Rural Police Operation | Video Screengrab

In a significant crackdown, the Pune Rural Police executed a major operation resulting in the seizure of more than 9,000 litres of illicit liquor, officials informed on Tuesday.

The operation, carried out by the Uruli Kanchan Police near Sortapwadi, targeted a clandestine kiln where unauthorised production of liquor was underway.

Two separate raids were conducted in the Sortapwadi area, resulting in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of illicit liquor.

During the first operation, the police seized 525 litres of illegal liquor. In a subsequent raid at the same location, they discovered and confiscated an astonishing 9,000 litres of liquor.

Read Also
Five Minor Girls Rescued From Pune By Bihar Police, Four Held For Human Trafficking
article-image

In a related operation at the same site, the police uncovered and seized 5,000 litres of chemicals used in the production of liquor.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh.

Read Also
Pune: SPPU To Establish Disability Assistance Room, Equal Opportunity Centre
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Connectivity Boost For Vidarbha And Marathwada: PM Modi To Unveil ₹1300 Crore Rail Projects In...

Connectivity Boost For Vidarbha And Marathwada: PM Modi To Unveil ₹1300 Crore Rail Projects In...

Pune: First-Ever US-India Cyber Security Initiative Launched - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: First-Ever US-India Cyber Security Initiative Launched - Here's All You Need To Know

VIDEO: 9,000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Major Pune Rural Police Operation

VIDEO: 9,000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Major Pune Rural Police Operation

When Will Pune Airport's New Terminal Open; Read Here

When Will Pune Airport's New Terminal Open; Read Here

When Will Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Metro Stretch Start?

When Will Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Metro Stretch Start?