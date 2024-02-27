VIDEO: 9,000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Major Pune Rural Police Operation | Video Screengrab

In a significant crackdown, the Pune Rural Police executed a major operation resulting in the seizure of more than 9,000 litres of illicit liquor, officials informed on Tuesday.

The operation, carried out by the Uruli Kanchan Police near Sortapwadi, targeted a clandestine kiln where unauthorised production of liquor was underway.

Two separate raids were conducted in the Sortapwadi area, resulting in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of illicit liquor.

During the first operation, the police seized 525 litres of illegal liquor. In a subsequent raid at the same location, they discovered and confiscated an astonishing 9,000 litres of liquor.

In a related operation at the same site, the police uncovered and seized 5,000 litres of chemicals used in the production of liquor.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh.