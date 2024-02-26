Pune: SPPU To Establish Disability Assistance Room, Equal Opportunity Centre

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Monday announced plans to establish a disability assistance room and an equal opportunity centre on campus.

According to an official, disabled students will have direct access to the disability assistance room to address any concerns or complaints they may have. Additionally, they can seek assistance and guidance on various matters. The centre will be staffed with male and female attendants to assist with queries.

Furthermore, the equal opportunity centre will focus on supporting marginalised students.

Following demands from student activist groups and the students' union, the university administration has decided to establish both these centres.

Ram Tharkude, Yuva Sena leader, emphasised the importance of reducing barriers for students with disabilities and providing them with support. "It is crucial to offer assistance to students facing challenges due to disabilities," he stated.

Rahul Sasane, a member of Vidyapith Vidyarthi Sangharsh Kruti Samiti, expressed appreciation for the initiative, stating, "The establishment of these centres will undoubtedly benefit students. Providing equal opportunities to all students, regardless of their background or abilities, is essential. We welcome this step."